Man in custody following shots fired incident in Marengo Township

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man is in custody following reports of shots fired in Marengo Township Wednesday morning.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says the incident occurred at around 7 a.m. on Division Drive, west of 22 Mile Road.

We’re told deputies interacted with a man who claimed his car was shot at while he was traveling west along Division Drive. Investigators reportedly found two bullet holes in the man’s car.

Authorities say they later tracked down the suspect, described as a 28-year-old Marengo Township man, and placed him under arrest. A long gun was discovered following a search inside his home, deputies explain.

CCSO tells us the suspect is the other man’s neighbor. The former has since been taken to Calhoun County Jail.

The sheriff’s office credits the Marshall Police Department, the Albion Department of Public Safety, and NHBP Tribal Police for their assistance in the case.

Those with information related to the incident are encouraged to connect with deputies by calling 269-781-0880. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube