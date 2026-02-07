Man in critical condition after Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One person is in critical condition after a Saturday morning shooting in Battle Creek.

Police officers responded to a home on Hancock Court near Greenwood Avenue around 6 a.m. on February 7. They found a 60-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Detectives said they believe the man was shot inside the home where he was visiting. Neighbors reported hearing just one shot, according to police.

The resident of the home was the person who initially called 911, said investigators.

Detectives called the shooting an isolated incident, saying there was no threat to the public.

A press release from the police department did not mention any arrests.

Anyone with information on this shooting is encouraged to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0911 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 .

