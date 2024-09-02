Man hurt, girlfriend in custody after Battle Creek stabbing

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is stable and his girlfriend is in custody after a reported stabbing in Battle Creek early Monday morning.

The incident happened during the early overnight hours in the 5200 block of Horizon Drive, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told the stabbing began as a domestic argument. Police arrived to find the man with a stab wound on the right side of his chest. He was treated and taken to a nearby hospital.

The 21-year-old suspect was found and arrested shortly after at another person’s home, city officials say. She is currently lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.

