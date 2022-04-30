Watch
Man hospitalized after Battle Creek shooting, suspect at large

Posted at 11:06 PM, Apr 29, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is injured after a shooting in Battle Creek Friday afternoon.

The city of Battle Creek says the shooting happened before 4:30 p.m. on West Goguac Street.

We’re told a 38-year-old Battle Creek man was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The extent of his injuries are not known, but the city says he spoke to police when they arrived.

City officials tell us the suspects took off before authorities arrived, saying the suspect and victim likely knew each other. The public is not believed to be in danger.

Those with information in connection to the shooting are asked to call police at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

