NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A snowmobiler is dead and another injured after a crash Thursday night.

Michigan State Police tell us they got the call just before 11:30. The driver— a 49 year-old man from Battle Creek— hit a rock in a field and lost control of the sled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger was taken to Bronson Battle Creek with non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, but alcohol and drugs are not immediately suspected.