Man dies after Calhoun County crews find him partially submerged in water

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 73-year-old man is dead after crews found him partially submerged in water on his property after his wife reported him missing.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to Michigan Avenue in Marengo Township around 10 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a missing person.

A woman reported that her 73-year-old husband left to take a walk on the property around 4 p.m. and had not returned.

Deputies arrived on the scene and began searching for the missing man.

The sheriff’s office says K9s were called in to help with the search as well as the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team.

The drone team located a heat signature over a swamp area southwest of the home. Deputies say the water was waist-deep in areas of the swamp and temperatures at the time were in the mid to upper 20s.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and Marengo Township fire crews placed the man on a backboard and carried him 100 yards through the swamp to the main roadway.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

His name has not yet been released.

