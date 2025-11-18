WEATHER READY ALERT: Wintry mix overnight and Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — A system out in the Plains states passing through the Ohio Valley overnight will drag moisture over the top of cold air here in West Michigan, creating the risk of an icy wintry mix on and off on Tuesday.

wxmi

This will be a low-impact system overall due to very light accumulations of both ice and/or snow, but the timing of winter precipitation falling during the morning commute creates the risk of tricky travel. But a glaze of a few hundreths of an inch of ice on bridges and overpasses is enough to cause significant travel issues, especially during peak commute hours.

It will take a few more hours for any meaningful precipitation to reach the ground, so most will not get any rain changing to snow until the early morning. Rain will sweep up from the southwest, quickly changing to a wintry mix of ice and wet snow.

wxmi

Snow is possible north of the I-94 corridor initially, moving toward I-96 by dawn.

wxmi

As temperatures warm during the afternoon, the I-94 corridor will change back over to all rain. The rest of West Michigan will be cold enough that the wintry mix will continue.

wxmi

By evening commute time, most of the area will be dry save for the I-96 corridor and north, where lingering wet snow and a wintry mix is likely. While accumulations will be very light (if any at all), there could be some travel impacts still for I-96, and elevated bridges and overpasses.

wxmi

Ice accumulations will be extremely light, but it doesn't take much to cause tricky travel.

wxmi

Snow totals will be less than half an inch, with any accumulation likely limited to elevated and grassy surfaces.

