Man arrested for felonious assault in Springfield after holding 5 children hostage

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — April 5, 2021 Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to an apartment on Briarcliff Ln in Springfield after receiving a report of a felonious assault after holding 5 children hostage.

Upon arrival deputies found a mother, 29, who said her husband, 40, threatened to shoot her.

The woman made it out of the home safely, but 5 kids were still stuck inside with the intoxicated man.

All of the children escaped the apartment without the man knowing due to the efforts of a Deputy who was able to make contact.

Negotiations were made in attempt to come out of the house before an entry team made a “rapid entry” securing the male without harm.

Originally the man said he pointed a toy gun at his wife. A search of the home revealed a 9 mm handgun.

The man was lodged at Calhoun County Jail for Felonious assault and weapon offenses according to authorities. The Battle Creek Police Department assisted the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office in this incident