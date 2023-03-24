Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Battle Creek shooting

Battle Creek police cruiser
FOX 17
Battle Creek police cruiser
Posted at 10:31 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 10:31:59-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in Battle Creek Wednesday evening.

The city of Battle Creek says the shooting occurred near Parkway Drive and Graves Avenue at around 7 p.m.

We’re told officers arrived to learn the suspect tried to shoot a 26-year-old man after a fight broke out between them.

The victim hid inside his home and was not hit, the city explains.

Authorities say officers confiscated a Glock and 12 bullet casings from the scene.

The suspect was reportedly the one who called in the shooting, claiming self-defense. He has since been identified as 22-year-old Jamon Taylor.

Taylor was charged Thursday with attempted murder, the city says.

We’re told Taylor and the victim are cousins and may have had a history of animosity toward each other.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather