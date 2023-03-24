Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in Battle Creek Wednesday evening.

The city of Battle Creek says the shooting occurred near Parkway Drive and Graves Avenue at around 7 p.m.

We’re told officers arrived to learn the suspect tried to shoot a 26-year-old man after a fight broke out between them.

The victim hid inside his home and was not hit, the city explains.

Authorities say officers confiscated a Glock and 12 bullet casings from the scene.

The suspect was reportedly the one who called in the shooting, claiming self-defense. He has since been identified as 22-year-old Jamon Taylor.

Taylor was charged Thursday with attempted murder, the city says.

We’re told Taylor and the victim are cousins and may have had a history of animosity toward each other.

