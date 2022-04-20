Man arrested, charged in Battle Creek homicide of 51-year-old

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The suspect in a violent Battle Creek homicide late last year has been arrested and charged.

The city of Battle Creek says police officers found 51-year-old Ian Williams with severe head wounds while they were responding to reports of a suspicious person in the area of Michigan Avenue and Gould Street on Dec. 3, 2021.

We’re told Williams was taken to Bronson Battle Creek to be treated for his injuries before being transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. Officials say he died of his injuries on Dec. 14, 2021.

Following months of investigations, 42-year-old Mohamed Saleh has been charged for Williams’s death and is in custody at the Calhoun County Jail, according to the city.

Battle Creek police thank community members for submitting tips that led to Saleh’s arrest.

