BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Emergency crews put out a Battle Creek fire caused by lint buildup inside a dryer Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Post Avenue before 6:40 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD).

We’re told the fire was put out with an air pressure water can.

No one was hurt, and damage estimates sit at $5,000 to the basement wall.

