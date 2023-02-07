Lieutenant Governor visits Battle Creek for round table with local leaders

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — For Black History Month, Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor visited Battle Creek to meet with city leaders and tour the Kimball House Museum.

“I want for every child to be able to come through here and who is from this region to see this important part of our history,” Garlin Gilchrist said.

The Lieutenant Governor sat down with the local leaders for a round table. The goal was to discuss how the administration can help empower the Black community in Battle Creek.

Calhoun County Commissioner for District 2, Monique French, brought up the city’s housing initiative.

“So we’re really needing funds to be put in the city of Battle Creek for Housing,” she said.

Gilchrist talked to French about the efforts they were making to address housing issues in the state, adding that they made a $100 million investment in affordable housing.

Along with housing concerts, local leaders talked about homelessness and the possibility of using funds to train new police officers on how to understand the city’s Black and Brown community.

“I’ve had friends who have lost their lives to encounters, and we certainly need to take two steps back and think about how we actually deliver safety in our communities,” he said.

The round table concluded with Gilchrist encouraging people to reach out to his team and state legislators to tell them what they think will make a difference in the community.

