BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting at 7 a.m. tomorrow part of Hamblin Avenue between Monroe and Division/M-66 will have a lane shift this week.

The lane shift is so that SEMCO ENERGY can stop natural gas service to a line near 25 Hamblin Avenue.

Traffic will be able to use the other eastbound lane, and pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the north side of Hamblin.

The work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 19 according to the City of Battle Creek.