Lane closures planned during Emmett Street Bridge maintenance in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The eastbound lanes between Raymond Road and Maxwell Street in Battle Creek will be closed while the Emmett Street Bridge undergoes preventative maintenance tomorrow, according to the City of Battle Creek.

We’re told one lane will be open to traffic in both directions while the project is being executed, which the City says will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. throughout the summer.

City officials tell us the road will be open to pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles during that time.

