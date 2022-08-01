Kellogg Community College uses $100,000 grant from DENSO to help create Bruin Industrial Trades Mobile Trainer

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College has recognized the DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF) for a $100,000 grant. The grant was used to help create the new Bruin Industrial Trades Mobile Trainer.

DNAF awarded Kellogg Community College the grant in 2020 to help establish the trainer. The goal was to increase community outreach by bringing skilled trades equipment to schools, organizations, and community events.

The trailer features equipment that can be easily rolled out for presentations and hands-on activities. The equipment inside includes a Skill Boss Manufacturing System, an AugmentedArc Augmented Reality Welding System, a desktop CNC router for machining, and an HVACR Trainer.

“The Bruin Industrial Trades Mobile Trainer is designed to bring KCC’s Industrial Trades programs to members of our community, meeting them where they are,” said Kellogg Community College Interim President Dr. Paul R. Watson II. “We are grateful to DENSO for their support and partnership as we continue to encourage young prospective students to engage in the skilled trades and to see themselves joining this exciting and essential educational pathway.”

“In addition to supporting the communities where we live and work, one of DNAF’s primary goals is making good-paying, rewarding careers found in manufacturing and skilled trades more accessible to more people,” said Bob Townsend, vice president of Corporate Services at DENSO and vice president of DNAF. “KCC does so much to connect people in the Battle Creek area with opportunity, and we’re proud to help them continue with that mission.”

