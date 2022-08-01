Kellogg Community College students could win free credit hours at 'What's Bruin' event on August 10

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Students who plan on attending Kellogg Community College in Fall 2022 will have a chance to win free credit hours at the “What’s Bruin” event. The event will be held on August 10 at the Eastern Academic Center (14055 26 Mile Road in Albion) from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Students who attend the event will be able to enter a drawing to win a voucher for free credit hours. The credit hours will be worth up to $700. One winner will be chosen at random. The winner will later be contacted by email.

The event will also offer application assistance, help viewing and registering for fall classes, and self-guided tours of the campus.

“What’s Bruin” will be held on August 10 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

