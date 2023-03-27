Kellogg Community College announces Nights and Weekends Part-Time Nursing Program

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College has announced the new Nights and Weekends Part-Time Nursing Program, which it will start offering this fall. The goal of the program is to provide students with busy schedules a flexible option in pursuing a nursing degree.

The new program will introduce a fall cohort start, and a schedule requiring just one weeknight of classes each week. Clinical experiences will be offered on Saturdays.

After three semesters, students in the program will have earned a Practical Nursing Certificate. This makes them eligible to take a practical nurse licensure exam to become a licensed practical nurse. The full program will result in an Associate in Applied Science in Nursing Degree, which allows graduates to complete the registered nurse license exam to become a registered nurse.

The Part-Time Nursing Program is generally expected to take students seven semesters to complete, or approximately two and a half years. This includes three fall semesters, two spring semesters, and two summer semesters.

Applications for the Nights and Weekends Part-Time Nursing Program are now available on the college’s website. They will be accepted through May 22.

