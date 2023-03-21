KCC receives $350K grant from state health department for EMS students

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College (KCC) announced it has received $350,000 in scholarship funding for paramedic students.

We’re told the grant was distributed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and will pay for the full cost of training for as many as 18 students entering the school’s Paramedic Certificate Program for the 2023–24 school year.

KCC says students will save as much as $15,000 in program costs.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer this grant opportunity to students interested in advancing their EMS careers,” says EMS Education Program Coordinator Clark Imus. “The EMSW-2023 grant will provide a significant cost savings to our Paramedic Certificate students, allowing them to focus on their training and their further careers in the field of emergency medical services.”

The school adds the grant also covers tuition, textbooks, supplies and up to $1,300 toward transportation, uniforms, childcare and more.

Scholarships are available on a first come, first served basis. Apply online.

