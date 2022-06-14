Watch
KCC installs 45 hygiene product dispensers on campus

Posted at 4:46 PM, Jun 14, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg Community College (KCC) says it started installing 45 hygiene product dispensers in women’s and gender-neutral lavatories on campus.

The dispensers are hands-free and made possible as a result of KCC Foundation funds and private donations totaling $25,000, the school tells us.

KCC says limited income causes one in four people to have difficulty acquiring menstrual supplies, according to Charitable Union.

“The need for free and accessible products is real in our community, particularly for low-income individuals,” says KCC Foundation Executive Director Teresa Durham. “KCC is committed to ensuring students won’t get behind in their studies or drop out altogether due to the lack of access to or having to pay for period products.”

