Kalamazoo man seriously hurt after M-66 rollover

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man is seriously hurt after a rollover crash in Athens Township Saturday.

The crash happened near M-66 and O Drive South in Calhoun County, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the driver was headed north on M-66 at high speed when he lost control and left the road.

Troopers say the car rolled over. The 27-year-old driver was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

MSP credits the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Tribal Police Department, the Athens Fire Department and Life EMS for their assistance.

Potential witnesses to the crash are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-558-0500 (ext. 4377).

