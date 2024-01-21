Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Kalamazoo man seriously hurt after M-66 rollover

MSP 11182023
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 11182023
Posted at 5:54 PM, Jan 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-21 17:54:30-05

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man is seriously hurt after a rollover crash in Athens Township Saturday.

The crash happened near M-66 and O Drive South in Calhoun County, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the driver was headed north on M-66 at high speed when he lost control and left the road.

Troopers say the car rolled over. The 27-year-old driver was hospitalized for treatment of serious injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

MSP credits the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Tribal Police Department, the Athens Fire Department and Life EMS for their assistance.

Potential witnesses to the crash are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-558-0500 (ext. 4377).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book