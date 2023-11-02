Juvenile arrested after incident with gun in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A juvenile has been arrested after an incident with a gun in Springfield on Monday. The incident occurred in the area of Avenue A near Royal Road at about 11:30 p.m.

According to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, the initial dispatch information indicated that a subject was walking in the area and shooting at street signs. The area that the incident occurred in was comprised of a large apartment complex, residential housing, and an elementary school.

The location was canvassed for any individuals matching the description that was provided by dispatch. A subject matching the initial description was located in the Valley View Elementary School parking lot. The subject was contacted and was found to be in possession of a concealed firearm in his waistband underneath his shirt.

The subject was then placed into custody and transported and lodged at the Calhoun County Youth Center.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

