Jury finds Battle Creek man guilty of killing his child's mother & her father

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department says a jury has found 25-year-old Todd Bolden Jr. guilty of killing two people in December 2023. On Tuesday, January 27, jurors found Bolden guilty for the following charges:



First-degree murder

Felony murder

First-degree home invasion

Felony firearm possession

The case started on December 16, 2023, when residents called 9-1-1 for reports of an attempted break-in. During the call, dispatchers believe they heard gunfire.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office Mugshot of Edward Bolden Jr.

When officers arrived, they found two victims inside the Algonquin Street home, 22-year-old Veronica Cica, and Veronica's father, 44-year-old Steven Cica. Police confirmed there were several children inside the home, none of them were injured. Officials say Bolden and Veronica Cica had a child in common.

Bolden was in custody within 24 hours of the shooting, when he turned himself in to the Battle Creek Police Department.

The City of Battle Creek says it is remembering the Cica family this week, recognizing the guilty verdict as one step in a long and difficult process. The city is thanking the neighbors who reported the crime, assisting agencies, and the officers who worked to bring a resolution to the case.

Todd Bolden Jr. will remain at the Calhoun County Jail until his sentencing.

