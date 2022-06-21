Jury finds Battle Creek man guilty of 1st-degree murder

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County prosecutor said, after a four-day trial, a jury found Marko McGee of Battle Creek guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday.

The jury convicted McGee of murdering Diabulo White, of Battle Creek, after two days of deliberations.

They also found McGee guilty of felony firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting/obstructing police.

The prosecutor says White’s body was found in the trunk of his girlfriend’s car on May 21, 2018, after it was abandoned and towed to a Battle Creek impound lot.

Battle Creek police officers arrested McGee later that day after a brief chase.

The prosecutor says COVID-19 closures delayed the trial.

McGee could spend up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is set for August 5.

