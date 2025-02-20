Junkers Aircraft Factory coming to Battle Creek, adding 40 jobs

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek will soon be home to a new aircraft factory.

Junkers Aircraft Factory will be built on Battle Creek Executive Airport’s WACO campus with help from a $12 million investment, according to the DIMOR Group.

The 45,000-square-foot expansion is expected to be completed this August.

The factory will make aircraft parts specifically for Junkers models.

We’re told the project will add 40 jobs in the span of five years.

