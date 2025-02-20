Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Junkers Aircraft Factory coming to Battle Creek, adding 40 jobs

Junkers Aircraft Factory in Battle Creek
DIMOR Group
Junkers Aircraft Factory in Battle Creek
Posted

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek will soon be home to a new aircraft factory.

Junkers Aircraft Factory will be built on Battle Creek Executive Airport’s WACO campus with help from a $12 million investment, according to the DIMOR Group.

The 45,000-square-foot expansion is expected to be completed this August.

The factory will make aircraft parts specifically for Junkers models.

We’re told the project will add 40 jobs in the span of five years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward