Jack in the Box to open first restaurant in Michigan; plans for more locations

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fast food chain Jack in the Box is expanding into Michigan, with plans to open several stores over the next five years.

According to the chain, it has entered into an agreement with franchisee Niraj Patel to open the Michigan stores.

The first store will open in Battle Creek, with plans to open the five locations in West Michigan over the next five years.

"This is very exciting because we can give our community more food options and help provide 40 to 50 new jobs per location. We have been in our West Michigan community for decades, and we love to see the growth in our community. We own and operate a dozen hotels in the West Michigan area and want to expand our hospitality portfolio with the addition of a QSR concept," Patel said in a statement.

According to Jack in the Box, each Michigan location will showcase the brand's CRAVED design.

The chain sells burgers, tacos, chicken sandwiches, milkshakes, breakfast and late-night options. It will be open 24 hours a day.

According to Crain's Grand Rapids, Jack in the Box previously had restaurants in Southeast Michigan decades ago but they are no longer in existence.