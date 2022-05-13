Investigation into Battle Creek sinkhole to close 2 intersections

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A sinkhole in Battle Creek has prompted partial shutdowns along Knapp Drive and Minges Road.

The city says the sinkhole is located at Knapp Drive and Capital Avenue.

We’re told Knapp Drive at Capital Avenue and Minges Road at Watkins Road will be closed starting Tuesday, May 17 while the sinkhole is investigated. Motorists are advised to follow the posted signs.

Emergency vehicles and thru traffic will not be able to pass while closures are in place, according to the city of Battle Creek.

Officials tell us a lane shift will be in place before the Knapp Drive intersection on Capital Avenue’s southbound lane.

Work is scheduled to occur from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day until further notice.

Track this project’s progress here.

