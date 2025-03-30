Inmate dies at Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Sunday morning death of a Calhoun County jail prisoner is being investigated.

At 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Battle Creek Police Department transported a 43-year-old man to the Calhoun County jail on a charge of indecent exposure. The man was placed in an observation holding area where he was routinely monitored. At about 5:30 a.m., deputies discovered the man unresponsive and having a medical emergency.

Deputies and medical staff immediately initiated lifesaving procedures. However, the man was pronounced dead at 5:52 a.m. Sunday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance.

The incident is being investigated by the Michigan State Police.