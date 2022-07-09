Watch Now
Info sought on overnight burglary at Springfield market

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
A surveillance picture taken during Friday's burglary in Springfield.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jul 09, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Police are asking for the public's help solving a burglary at a market early Friday.
At 4 a.m. Friday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at the Beller Ekamjit Food Market at 504 1/2 Upton Ave. in Springfield. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found that the business had been broken into. The business' interior was searched but no one was located.

Security cameras showed at least one male stealing items from the store (above).

Anybody with any information about this individual or this incident is being asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office by calling (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

