NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun Actions Facebook Tweet Email I-94 crash shuts down Calhoun County intersection Prev Next file photo By: FOX 17 News Posted at 12:48 PM, Aug 24, 2023 and last updated 2023-08-24 12:48:39-04 CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed following a crash in Calhoun County Thursday.Dispatchers say the closure affects the intersection at Old 27 (exit 110).Crews are now working to clear the road.Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking NewsNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters A Path Forward