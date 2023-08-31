Watch Now
Household hazardous waste, scrap tires to be collected in Calhoun County

Posted at 9:25 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 09:25:05-04

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A pair of free recycling events in Calhoun County are scheduled to take place next month.

Household hazardous waste (HHW) will be collected Monday, Sept. 18 from 2:30–5:30 p.m. at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds, county officials say.

Attendees are instructed to enter on Washington Street.

We’re told the following items may be accepted:

Oil paint
Fuel (in cans)
Solvents
Acids
Bases
Pesticides
Household cleaners
Mercury
Medication
Sharp objects (stored in puncture-resistant containers)
Batteries
Fluorescent light bulbs
Motor oil
Oil filters
Antifreeze
Propane and gas cylinders (without foam insulation)
Fire extinguishers
Aerosol cans
Lamp ballasts
Oxidizers
Self-heating solids
Flammable solids and liquids
Toxic materials
Lighters
Chlorophenols
Lead
Self-defense sprays
Peroxides
Water reactives
Isocyanates
Cyanide

The collection event will not accept:

Latex paint
School chemicals
Biologically active materials
Spraying cylinders for home insulation
Weapons
Ammo
Explosives
Radioactive materials (including smoke detectors)
Appliances
Electronics
Polystyrene
Trash Tires
Yard waste
Construction waste
Industrially produced waste

It is recommended to separate paint from all other items and to label everything that’s not in their original packages. County officials also advise using plastic lining in cardboard boxes or transporting waste in leak-proof containers. Participants may be instructed to park and wait if they want their gas cans back.

One week later, scrap tires will be collected at the Athletic Fields in Marshall. That event runs from 12–5 p.m.

We’re told the collection event may end early if the trailer is filled before 5 p.m.

The county says tires with rims are acceptable but may be collected in limited numbers depending on the space available.

Business and farm tires will not be collected. This includes semitruck tires.

Limit 10 tires per person.

Visit the Calhoun County website for more information.

