Household hazardous waste, scrap tires to be collected in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A pair of free recycling events in Calhoun County are scheduled to take place next month.

Household hazardous waste (HHW) will be collected Monday, Sept. 18 from 2:30–5:30 p.m. at the Calhoun County Fairgrounds, county officials say.

Attendees are instructed to enter on Washington Street.

We’re told the following items may be accepted:

Oil paint

Fuel (in cans)

Solvents

Acids

Bases

Pesticides

Household cleaners

Mercury

Medication

Sharp objects (stored in puncture-resistant containers)

Batteries

Fluorescent light bulbs

Motor oil

Oil filters

Antifreeze

Propane and gas cylinders (without foam insulation)

Fire extinguishers

Aerosol cans

Lamp ballasts

Oxidizers

Self-heating solids

Flammable solids and liquids

Toxic materials

Lighters

Chlorophenols

Lead

Self-defense sprays

Peroxides

Water reactives

Isocyanates

Cyanide

The collection event will not accept:

Latex paint

School chemicals

Biologically active materials

Spraying cylinders for home insulation

Weapons

Ammo

Explosives

Radioactive materials (including smoke detectors)

Appliances

Electronics

Polystyrene

Trash Tires

Yard waste

Construction waste

Industrially produced waste

It is recommended to separate paint from all other items and to label everything that’s not in their original packages. County officials also advise using plastic lining in cardboard boxes or transporting waste in leak-proof containers. Participants may be instructed to park and wait if they want their gas cans back.

One week later, scrap tires will be collected at the Athletic Fields in Marshall. That event runs from 12–5 p.m.

We’re told the collection event may end early if the trailer is filled before 5 p.m.

The county says tires with rims are acceptable but may be collected in limited numbers depending on the space available.

Business and farm tires will not be collected. This includes semitruck tires.

Limit 10 tires per person.

Visit the Calhoun County website for more information.

