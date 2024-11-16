Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Emmett Township thanks to tip from hunter

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fugitive is in custody thanks to a tip from a hunter in Emmett Township.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says they and several other law enforcement agencies were searching for a suspect connected to “a dangerous hit-and-run” on Michigan Avenue near 12 ½ Mile Road on Friday morning.

We’re told the 28-year-old Battle Creek man had rammed into another vehicle, which was occupied by his girlfriend, and kept pursuing it. He drove erratically on Michigan Avenue and caused a crash involving multiple vehicles, MSP explains.

Troopers say the suspect ran off into the woods after his car was disabled. There, he located a hunter and the latter’s ATV. The hunter called 911 and told authorities the man was eyeing his ATV suspiciously, not knowing he was a fugitive.

The tip helped law enforcement home in on the suspect’s location and place him under arrest, according to MSP. He is now at the Calhoun County Jail facing charges of assault with a vehicle, among others.

