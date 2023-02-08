Health officials investigate sewer overflow at Emmett Twp. mobile home park

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Health officials are looking into a handful of complaints regarding a sewer overflow at an Emmett Township mobile home park.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department (CCPHD) says it has instructed the owner of Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park to rectify whatever is causing the park’s sewage system to fail.

We’re told health officials will communicate with residents, township officials and anyone else they need to work with in order to resolve the situation.

CCPHD assures they are not planning to evict anyone from the premises, adding the park has not been condemned.

Residents are cautioned to avoid going near standing water that may have resulted from the sewage discharge, noting it may harbor E. coli, giardia or viruses causing hepatitis.

Those who make contact with sewage are urged to wash their hands and clothes.

“Our goal is to protect the park’s residents from environmental health hazards,” says Health Officer Eric Pessell. “We want to be able to identify the problem and fix what is needed to avoid eviction and shutting down the mobile home park.”

Updates will be released when they are made available, CCPHD says.

