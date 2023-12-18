Watch Now
Head-on crash kills 1 driver, hospitalizes another

Posted at 11:04 AM, Dec 18, 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — One driver has died; another is in serious condition after a head-on crash early Monday morning.

Calhoun County Deputies tell FOX 17 they first got the call around 2:30 a.m.—2 vehicles were found on Dickman Rd, near Base Ave.

A 45-year-old man driving the first vehicle was not able to be saved while another— the driver in the other vehicle— was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo with serious injuries.

Deputies are reconstructing the crash to find out what happened and ask anyone who saw it to come forward by calling the sheriff’s office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

