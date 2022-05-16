'Hate harms, hate kills': Battle Creek police chief responds to Buffalo supermarket shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker issued a statement on social media Monday in response to the Buffalo supermarket shooting.

He calls the shooting a “horrific incident,” one he notes was one of three mass shootings in the span of only 24 hours.

“I’m struck by the level of hate, by the level of open and available social media use by this now hateful and radical man, and barely an adult,” writes Chief Blocker. “Hate harms, hate kills, and it leaves long-lasting scars.”

Chief Blocker concludes his statement by expressing his sympathies for the families affected by the shooting. He encourages those who witness or suspect “radical actions or hate” in person or online to call 911 Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

The statement from Chief Blocker reads:

"Dear neighbors:



"As the facts and details emerge from the horrific incident that occurred in Buffalo Saturday afternoon, I’m struck by the level of hate, by the level of open and available social media use by this now hateful and radical man, and barely an adult. Hate harms, hate kills, and it leaves long-lasting scars.



"Sadly, the profound shock of this act, in a grocery store where people were going about their busy lives, is one that I feel many of our fellow Americans feel often. Three more mass shooting events occurred, just in the last 24 hours.



"Hate and radicalism have no place in our community. They must be called out and stopped. The building blocks for a shared understanding and deeper relationships are strong opinions, critical thinking, thoughtfulness, and most of all grace. Let us all focus our energy and drive there, so we can continue to rise above such hate.



"I, and all of us at BCPD, stand with the families. I pray for their healing, and I hope for a better peace, that a stronger and more resilient community might emerge from this."

