Golfer seriously injured after large tree collapses on golf cart

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire crews responded to reports of a downed tree on a pair of golfers at Riverside Golf Course this afternoon, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department.

We’re told first responders discovered a large tree on top of a golf cart upon arrival, which was reportedly in motion when the tree came down. One passenger had managed to escape, but the driver was still trapped, according to BCFD.

The driver was set free within 35 minutes after crews used chain saws, hydraulic spreaders and high-pressure air lifting bags were used, authorities say.

BCFD says the driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube