Golf cart stolen from Calhoun County RV resort

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a golf cart stolen from a recreational vehicle resort sometime during the past three weeks.

On Sunday morning, MSP announced that troopers were investigating the theft of a golf cart sometime between March 3 and 23 from the Lighthouse Village RV Resort, located at 1001 24 Mile Road in Homer in Clarendon Township.

The golf cart is described as a 1999 Club Car, beige colored, gas powered, sporting a newer canopy, butterfly decals in the lower corners of the windshield and a full-width rearview mirror across the canopy's visor area.

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post by calling (269) 558-0500.

