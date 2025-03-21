Girl officially adopted by forever family in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A young girl in Calhoun County now has a family to call her own!

The Van Valkenburg family adopted Bella at the Calhoun County Justice Center this Friday, county officials tell FOX 17.

All of Bella’s classmates were invited to attend the finalization ceremony, officiated by Judge Hallacy.

Calhoun County Government

“All of us have a list of heroes that maybe we keep to ourselves — people who see things in their community, people who do things humbly, people who don’t vote for credit, people who reach out to help,” says Judge Hallacy. “And a lot of times you don’t know who they are, but when you do find out who they are, you think, ‘I wish I was more like them.’ That truly is the love and happiness that you share when you don’t have to.”

Congratulations, Bella!

