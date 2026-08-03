Garden of Dreams childcare center opens in Battle Creek to support working families

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A new childcare center is set to expand access to affordable, high-quality childcare in Battle Creek, offering more options for working families while supporting the local workforce.

The Garden of Dreams Childcare Center, located inside the former Valentine Center at 75 Irving Drive, is the result of a partnership between Bronson Healthcare, Bronson Battle Creek Hospital Community Partners, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the City of Battle Creek and Garden of Dreams Community Preschool & Child Care.

Community leaders say the project was created to help address a shortage of childcare openings in the area, making it easier for parents to find reliable care while helping employers attract and retain workers.

"This has been such an incredible journey for us," said Robin Beasley, executive program director of Garden of Dreams Community Preschool & Child Care. "We are super excited to have a new home to go to and to be able to continue the legacy of Garden of Dreams."

Beasley said the new location ensures the organization can continue serving Battle Creek families after years of uncertainty.

Without relocating, she said, the community would have lost 80 childcare spaces. Once the center opens, it will offer extended hours from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. to better accommodate parents working longer or nontraditional shifts.

"The most rewarding part is seeing this vision finally come to fruition," Beasley said. "It has been a very long three-year journey for us."

Lead teacher Robin DeWaters, who has worked in early childhood education for 15 years, said she has seen firsthand how difficult it can be for families to secure childcare.

"I've seen a lot of parents not be able to find a spot for their kid," DeWaters said. "Everything's full, and they miss out on a preschool year before they have to go to kindergarten."

She said quality childcare is about more than preparing children academically.

"I'm not going to make sure your child learns the ABCs and the numbers," DeWaters said. "I'm going to make sure they become a positive person, and they feel loved and cared for."

Bronson Healthcare leaders say investing in childcare also benefits the community by supporting employees and helping strengthen the local workforce.

"Sometimes people have to cut their hours," said Cheryl Johnson, Bronson Healthcare's senior vice president and chief people officer. "We wanted to be a part of that solution."

Once the center receives final approval from the State of Michigan, it will open its doors to children from infancy through age 4. The facility is expected to serve up to 81 children and will be open to both Bronson employees and families throughout the Battle Creek community.

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