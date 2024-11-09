Fugitive arrested after chase through Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies arrested a suspect with felony warrants after he fled a traffic stop in Emmett Township on Friday evening.

At 5:39 p.m. Friday, a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop for numerous traffic violations on Beckley Road near Witmark Drive in Battle Creek. The deputy then was able to identify the driver through prior contact as a 34-year-old man from Emmett Township who is a known violent offender and had felony warrants for his arrest.

While the deputy was speaking with the man, the suspect drove off eastbound on Beckley Road. The deputy chased him with his lights and sirens on but the man failed to stop. The vehicle crashed off the roadway and the man fled on foot into a wooded area on Beadle Lake Road near Trappers Ridge in Emmett Township.

A Calhoun County Sheriff's Office canine deputy initiated a police dog track that led to a house in the area. The suspect was believed to be inside the house and a perimeter was established. Shortly thereafter, a search of the residence was conducted and the suspect was located inside, barricaded inside a room. He said that he had a gun and threatened to harm law enforcement if they tried to arrest him.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office special response team and negotiators spoke with the man for four hours while he remained barricaded inside the house. The suspect eventually exited the room and was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was arrested for resisting arrest and numerous firearms violations.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted during the incident by the Michigan State Police, Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, Battle Creek Police Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, LifeCare Ambulance Service and Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch.

The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact Lt. Curtis Smith by calling (269) 781-0880, Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at (269) 781-0911 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 781-9700.

