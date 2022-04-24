Former Battle Creek Bomber makes MLB debut with the Cleveland Guardians

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A former Battle Creek Bomber is now a Major League Baseball (MLB) player. On Friday, April 22, Tanner Tully made his MLB debut as part of the Cleveland Guardians.

For his first MLB game, the Guardians were up against the New York Yankees. He entered the game in relief in the fifth inning. During the game, he pitched two innings and allowed one run on one hit.

After playing collegiately at Ohio State University, Tully joined the Battle Creek Bombers in 2014. During his time with the team, he appeared in one game and was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA. He struck out three batters in 4.0 innings.

Tully later began his professional career in 2016 when he joined the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. In 2017, he joined the Lake County Captains of the Lo-A Midwest League. He was later promoted after 16 games to the Lynchburg Hillcats of the Hi-A Caroline League. He later moved to the Akron RubberDucks of the AA Eastern League and ended the 2017 season with the Columbus Clippers of the AAA International League.

In 2018, he spent the entire season with the Lynchburg Hillcats, where he appeared in 26 games. He started the 2021 season with the Akron RubberDucks and was later promoted to the Columbus Clippers.

Tully is also the 281st former Northwoods League player to join the MLB.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube