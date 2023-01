BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Fire crews responded to a residential fire in Battle Creek Saturday evening.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says the fire broke out near Jackson and Kendall streets before 5:20 p.m.

Firefighters located the blaze on the first two floors as well as the basement, according to BCFD.

We’re told the fire was continued in under 25 minutes. No one was home during the fire and no one was hurt, fire officials add.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

