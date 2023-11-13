Watch Now
Fire marshal and police investigating suspicious fire in Battle Creek

The Battle Creek Fire Department extinguished Saturday morning's house fire.
Posted at 10:06 PM, Nov 12, 2023
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The fire marshal and police are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred in Battle Creek on Sunday. The fire occurred at a home located at 33 Oneita Street at about 4:20 a.m.

According to the City of Battle Creek, the Battle Creek Fire Department arrived at the scene within two minutes, and found a rubbish pile burning against the outside of a home.

No injuries from the fire were reported.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Fire Administration at 269-966-3521.

