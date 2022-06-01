Watch
Fire dept.: unattended candle causes fire, 2 treated for smoke inhalation

Posted at 10:00 PM, May 31, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Fire Department says a home caught on fire just after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews responded to the home on Garfield Avenue to find smoke and flames coming out of a second-floor bedroom.

The fire department says an unattended candle started the fire and estimates it caused $18,000 worth of damage.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within ten minutes.

The department says everyone was able to get out of the home, but two people had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

