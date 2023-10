BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An entire coop of chickens have died after a pole barn fire in Battle Creek early Friday morning.

The Battle Creek Fire Department (BCFD) says the fire happened in the 2700 block of Watkins Road at around 1 a.m.

We’re told crews arrived to find the pole barn fully engulfed in flames.

The fire was put out but firefighters say all of the chickens inside an attached chicken coop have died.

What caused the fire is currently under investigation.

