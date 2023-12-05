Watch Now
Fight in Battle Creek ends with man shot in foot, 1 in custody

Battle Creek Police 11262023
FOX 17
Battle Creek Police 11262023
Posted at 4:00 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 16:00:14-05

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A fight in Battle Creek Tuesday morning ended with a woman in custody and a man facing charges.

The city says police arrived in the 100 block of Magnolia Avenue before 11:30 a.m. after being informed of shots fired nearby.

We’re told a man had already been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigation determined a man and woman got into a physical altercation when the man’s gun dropped from his waist and went off as he tried to grab it, city officials say. The bullet entered the man’s foot. Both individuals parted ways then regrouped so the woman could transport the man to the hospital.

The city tells us the woman was arrested for domestic assault and lodged at the Calhoun County Jail. Charges against the man are being considered for offenses related to gun registration.

