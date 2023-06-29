Field of Flight returns to Battle Creek.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Field of Flight returned to Battle Creek on Thursday.

While losing Chris Darnell during last year’s Shockwave Jet Truck performance was a tragedy, Executive Director Barb Haluszka says Darnell would want the show to go on.

“We will have another jet truck this year, but we've been under contract with the family for that and they wanted us to do that,” she told FOX 17.

Haluszka says you can expect to see the Great American Kites, a circus, music performances, a carnival, and so much more.

“You can expect to see just a really fun show. Loud, it will be loud, so definitely bring some earplugs,” said U.S. Naval Flight Officer, Jacob Brouker.

If you haven’t seen the Top Gun movies, Brouker says the F-18 Super Hornet Show is the real deal.

“We do the full profile showing the capabilities and the awesome handling characteristics of the F-18,” said Brouker. He also said that the shows should last between 15-20 minutes.

In case the weather doesn’t cooperate, they plan to still perform.

“At the minimum, we'll do like, high-speed passes are like 200 feet, so we can make that happen. And they'll still be a cool show, just not the full thing,” he said.

The event goes through July 4, and organizers say there will be fireworks as the fun comes to an end.

