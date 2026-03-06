Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fentanyl pills disguised as candy & vitamins, says sheriff's office

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
A bag of fentanyl pills made to look like vitamins and candy.
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Neighbors in West Michigan are being warned about a deadly drug being found across the U.S. in a new deceptive form: candy.

Pills containing fentanyl have been found disguised as vitamins, candy, and legitimate prescription medications by police agencies in America, said the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The pills appear like bright-colored supplements for kids, some even shaped in cartoon-style logos.

But instead of something helpful, the items contain fentanyl or other narcotics. Small amounts of fentanyl can be deadly to adults.

Counterfeit pills which can be sold on the street or through social media are designed to look like real medication, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials recommend you never take pills that were not prescribed by a licensed medical professional and they encourage parents to talk with your kids about the dangers of taking unknown substances.

