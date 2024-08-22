Watch Now
Engine malfunction causes emergency landing in Calhoun County

Calhoun County Sheriff Office
CLARENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pilot from Moab, Utah landed in a field near Clarendon Township, Michigan Wednesday afternoon, telling deputies the engine in his newly-bought plane had failed.

The pilot was heading from where he purchased the 1958 Mooney aircraft to a landing strip in Ohio when the engine began to have trouble, leading the 54-year-old to make an emergency landing.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office used drones to find the landing site.

The pilot was not hurt.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

