BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters responded to a machine fire at ReConserve of Michigan Saturday morning.

The Battle Creek Fire Department says they arrived within six minutes of receiving the report from a nearby business, adding the flames were extinguished in 20 minutes.

Maintenance workers helped crews take apart the machine to locate and put out leftover hot spots after the fire was contained, authorities say.

We’re told no one was hurt in the incident.

