Driver seriously hurt when pickup rolls over in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured when the pickup truck she was driving lost control and flipped Saturday evening.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Michigan State Police Marshall Post responded to a report of a crash with injuries on Old U.S. 27 N Highway near W Dr Road in Calhoun County's Lee Township. The investigation showed that a Chevrolet pickup truck was southbound on Old U.S. 27 when the driver lost control, the vehicle crossed the center line into the northbound lanes, rolled down an embankment and stopped upright.

The 40-year-old Olivet woman driving was transported to Sparrow Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Two additional occupants were not injured.

None of the three were wearing seatbelts. Drug and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident.

The Michigan State Police were assisted at the scene by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Department, the Olivet Fire Department and the Marshall Township Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by MSP.

